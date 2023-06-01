GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Stock Price Up 4.5%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 49,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 98,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GFG Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.05.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

Further Reading

