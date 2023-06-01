Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDNGet Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.62. 101,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 182,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 1,242.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

