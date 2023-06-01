Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Shares Down 6.7%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.46 and last traded at $95.46. Approximately 2,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.30.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

