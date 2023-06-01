Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Shares Down 6.7%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.46 and last traded at $95.46. Approximately 2,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.30.
Kerry Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08.
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kerry Group (KRYAF)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.