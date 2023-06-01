Meter Governance Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $37.18 million and $161,751.13 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00008022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,515,430 coins and its circulating supply is 17,136,922 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,509,334 with 17,134,847 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.13625331 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $154,598.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

