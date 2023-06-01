Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05). 350,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 389,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.05).

Panthera Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.50. The company has a market cap of £5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Bolton acquired 102,000 shares of Panthera Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,080 ($5,042.02). 14.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

