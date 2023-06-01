TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.48). Approximately 268,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,126,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.60 ($1.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.30) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £621.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is currently -425.53%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

