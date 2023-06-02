12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 16,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 42,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.
12244 (ASM.V) Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.91.
About 12244 (ASM.V)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.
