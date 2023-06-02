1ST Source Bank Purchases 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $17.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.07. 5,458,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

