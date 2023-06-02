1ST Source Bank Sells 21,919 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,540,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

