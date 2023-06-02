32,500 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.70. 4,974,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857,233. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.