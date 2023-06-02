AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $136.05. 3,115,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

