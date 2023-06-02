Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 2.3 %
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.