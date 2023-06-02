Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 2.3 %

ANF opened at $30.31 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.