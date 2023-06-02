Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.74

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 1305521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

