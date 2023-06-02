Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Acelyrin Price Performance

SLRN stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Acelyrin news, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008 in the last ninety days.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.