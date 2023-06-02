Aldebaran Capital LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Patrick Industries makes up about 1.3% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATK. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATK. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of PATK stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,890. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,260,925. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

