Aldebaran Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 152,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000. Bank of America accounts for about 5.2% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.9 %

Bank of America stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,075,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,959,699. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

