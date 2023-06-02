Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 142500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Altiplano Metals Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

