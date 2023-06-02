Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $180.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day moving average of $177.60. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

