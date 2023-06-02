Analysts Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $135.36

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.36.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $138.80.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

