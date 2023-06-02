Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target at $47.00

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,808 shares of company stock valued at $132,753. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PEGA opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -2.68%.
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
