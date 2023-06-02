Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by 51job

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by 51job in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.31.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,909,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,307,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

