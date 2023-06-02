Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Asana updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Asana Stock Down 2.8 %

ASAN stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 7,093,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,456. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 over the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 52.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.