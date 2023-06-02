Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Asana updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Asana Stock Down 2.8 %

ASAN stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 7,093,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,456. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 over the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 52.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

