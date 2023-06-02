Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Trading Up 2%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

Featured Articles

