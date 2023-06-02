Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Increased to GBX 670 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.54) to GBX 670 ($8.28) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 93,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

