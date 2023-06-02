Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $105.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.57.

Several brokerages have commented on AXSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

AXSM opened at $72.76 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

