Balancer One Day Volume Hits $3.23 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $267.13 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00019674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,331,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,803,771 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

