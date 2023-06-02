Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 838.43 ($10.36).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.81) to GBX 825 ($10.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.81) to GBX 880 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.20) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.37) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

BEZ stock opened at GBX 625 ($7.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,954.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 593.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 626.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 457.20 ($5.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 695 ($8.59).

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.74), for a total value of £20,034.20 ($24,758.03). In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.74), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($24,758.03). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,498.76). Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

