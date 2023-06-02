Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.69

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 176143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $671.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4,148.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 77,137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

