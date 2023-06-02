Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. Bilibili’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. 12,992,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,914,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 120,948 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

