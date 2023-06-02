Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. Bilibili’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. 12,992,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $30.35.
BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
