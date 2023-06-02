BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BVXV opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

