BitTorrent-New One Day Volume Reaches $13.16 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $564.26 million and $13.16 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000308 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003073 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003020 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000059 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $15,164,462.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

