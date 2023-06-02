BMO Capital Markets Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $890.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $720.79.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $789.95 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $653.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.85.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.35 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.