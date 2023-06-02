Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.74). Approximately 105,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 495,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.60) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.03) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Boku Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.72 million, a PE ratio of 14,400.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity

About Boku

In other news, insider Keith Butcher sold 163,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.69), for a total value of £223,710.04 ($276,458.28). Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

Featured Stories

