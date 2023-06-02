Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Lifted to Buy at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $386.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $274.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.75.

NYSE SAM opened at $334.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.24.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,393 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

