Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

BLIN stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 140,341 shares of company stock worth $150,814. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

