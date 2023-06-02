Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
BLIN stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.