Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT at $24.80

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,418,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at $124,418,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,128,093 shares of company stock valued at $46,137,562 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

