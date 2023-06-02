Brokerages Set Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) PT at $4.90

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLDP. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Solid Power by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Solid Power by 811.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Solid Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

