Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $102.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

