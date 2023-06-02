Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$24.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

