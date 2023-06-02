Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

CSII stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

