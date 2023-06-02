Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Up 4%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €109.00 ($117.20) and last traded at €109.00 ($117.20). Approximately 170,517 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €104.85 ($112.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €162.00 ($174.19) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €119.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €125.95.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.