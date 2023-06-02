Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) rose 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $225.94 and last traded at $225.84. Approximately 4,296,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,260,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Up 8.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

