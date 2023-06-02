CEEK VR Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $56.84 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,179.23 or 1.00005036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07000263 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $9,860,474.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

