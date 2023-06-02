CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.28.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 108.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

