CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.28.
NYSE:CX opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.85.
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
