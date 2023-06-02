CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.53

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.53 and last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 146094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.81.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
