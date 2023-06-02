CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.53

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.53 and last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 146094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CGI Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CGI by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 38.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in CGI by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CGI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 926,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.