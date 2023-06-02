Chainbing Price Hits $1.32 on Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00004856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $663.65 million and $13,918.95 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

