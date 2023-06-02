Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,039.89.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,009,271. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,735,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 179,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $2,082.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,139.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,902.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,662.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

