Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.37) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.88) to GBX 2,545 ($31.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,270 ($28.05) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,552.50 ($31.54).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,369 ($29.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,660.50 ($20.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,582 ($31.91). The company has a market capitalization of £8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,417.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,395.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,148.36.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.78 ($0.84) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 7,040.82%.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($27.09), for a total transaction of £622,703.36 ($769,529.61). Insiders have purchased a total of 556 shares of company stock worth $1,293,113 over the last 90 days. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Stories

