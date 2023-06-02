Coin98 (C98) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $97.50 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027287 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008979 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

