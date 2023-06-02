CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Up 8.3%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.55. 1,696,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,944,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities upgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

CommScope Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $969.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Articles

